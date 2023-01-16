SKY Express selects AirGain for real time pricing insights

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that SKY express has selected AirGain for accurate and realtime competitive pricing insights as it looks to expand it's footprint across Europe. The fastest growing airline in Greece and one of the most dynamic in Europe aims to continue to lead the development in the aviation sector locally and accelerate its international growth with accurate pricing insights that help in being more competitive in real-time.

AirGain is an easy-to-use and responsive SaaS solution by RateGain, created for commercial teams in airlines to help them make faster and better pricing decisions through its intuitive UI and accurate, real-time price intelligence at any time of the day, any number of times.

