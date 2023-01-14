Board of Indraprastha Gas approves change in Chairman

JUST IN
At meeting held on 14 January 2023

The Board of Indraprastha Gas at its meeting held on 14 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Rakesh Kumar Jain as Chairman of the company with effect from 14 January 2023. He replaces Sukhmal Kumar Jain as Chairman of the company. Sukhmal Kumar Jain continues to be a Director of the company.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 11:56 IST

