Zydus receives USFDA approval for Levomilnacipran ER Capsules

Zydus Lifesciences' subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (Zydus) has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Levomilnacipran Extended-Release Capsules, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg (USRLD: Fetzima Extended-Release Capsules).

Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)