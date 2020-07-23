AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.15% to Rs 15.46 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra declined 44.88% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.15% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.18% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 91.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.4621.8291.0280.6244.9532.9536.3029.574.547.0322.4915.763.775.9118.2111.593.125.6615.059.28

