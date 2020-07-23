JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tiger Logistics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Wanbury reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.15% to Rs 15.46 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra declined 44.88% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.15% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.18% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 91.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.4621.82 -29 91.0280.62 13 OPM %44.9532.95 -36.3029.57 - PBDT4.547.03 -35 22.4915.76 43 PBT3.775.91 -36 18.2111.59 57 NP3.125.66 -45 15.059.28 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU