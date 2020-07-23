AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.15% to Rs 15.46 croreNet profit of AGI Infra declined 44.88% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.15% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.18% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 91.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.4621.82 -29 91.0280.62 13 OPM %44.9532.95 -36.3029.57 - PBDT4.547.03 -35 22.4915.76 43 PBT3.775.91 -36 18.2111.59 57 NP3.125.66 -45 15.059.28 62
