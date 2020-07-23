Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.83% to Rs 2.92 croreNet loss of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 37.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.83% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 58.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.87% to Rs 9.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.9222.17 -87 9.4032.27 -71 OPM %-1313.364.47 --544.4725.78 - PBDT-38.381.32 PL -51.188.60 PL PBT-38.411.28 PL -51.298.45 PL NP-37.504.82 PL -58.097.28 PL
