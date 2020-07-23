Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Music Broadcast receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Music Broadcast goes out of tune after Q3 PAT slides 38%
Music Broadcast redeems last outstanding NCDs of Rs 50 cr
Music Broadcast standalone net profit declines 37.85% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 79.42% to Rs 14.36 croreNet loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.42% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.3669.78 -79 OPM %-106.2032.06 -PBDT-11.2223.09 PL PBT-19.7314.50 PL NP-13.898.43 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU