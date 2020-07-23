Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Tiger Logistics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 79.42% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.42% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.3669.78 -79 OPM %-106.2032.06 -PBDT-11.2223.09 PL PBT-19.7314.50 PL NP-13.898.43 PL

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020.

