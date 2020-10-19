Agriculture Has Grown And Contributed To The National GDP, Despite The Pandemic : Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh , while addressing the India International Food & Agri Week organised by CII, said that We all know how the current pandemic has affected every sector. Despite this, Agriculture has grown & contributed to the national GDP. We have successfully run all 119 sugar mills of the state maintaining lockdown guidelines so that the farmers are not impacted. He added that farmers' welfare is of utmost importance for us & to assist them financially is an important objective of our government. Uttar Pradesh is one of the major producers of horticultural crops and food grains in India, which serves as a strong base for the food processing industry. As many as 92% farmers in the state are marginal farmers & for their economic development it is important to recognise their efforts. We have started work in this direction & released the Policy for FPOs. The 1st phase of formation of FPOs at the block level is underway. He shared that UP has been allocated 1297 crore from the 1 lakh crore of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Through the One District One Product scheme, agricultural produce from various districts is being promoted.

