Agro Tech Foods receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Agro Tech Foods announced that CRISIL has revised the ratings of the bank facilities of the company as under -

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs 247 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

Commercial paper Rs 50 crore - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)