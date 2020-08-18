JUST IN
Agro Tech Foods receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Agro Tech Foods announced that CRISIL has revised the ratings of the bank facilities of the company as under -

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs 247 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

Commercial paper Rs 50 crore - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 18:28 IST

