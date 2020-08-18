Agro Tech Foods receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
-
Agro Tech Foods announced that CRISIL has revised the ratings of the bank facilities of the company as under -
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs 247 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)
Commercial paper Rs 50 crore - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)
