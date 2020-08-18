Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves restructuring of subsidiaries

At meeting held on 18 August 2020

The Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 18 August 2020 has approved the sale of 100% equity shares held in four wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company i.e. Zee Unimedia, Zee Digital Convergence, India Webportal and Zee Network Distribution to another wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Essel Vision Productions (EVPL).

Post the aforesaid transfer, Zee Unimedia, Zee Digital Convergence, India Webportal and Zee Network Distribution ceased to be direct wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and will become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

