Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves restructuring of subsidiaries

-
ALSO READ
Zee Music plans to release 1,000 songs this year
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session
'Seinfeld' coming back on Zee Cafe
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises pledges to support over 5,000 daily wage earners
Zee Entertainment Enterprises allots 21,240 equity shares under ESOP
-
At meeting held on 18 August 2020The Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 18 August 2020 has approved the sale of 100% equity shares held in four wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company i.e. Zee Unimedia, Zee Digital Convergence, India Webportal and Zee Network Distribution to another wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e. Essel Vision Productions (EVPL).
Post the aforesaid transfer, Zee Unimedia, Zee Digital Convergence, India Webportal and Zee Network Distribution ceased to be direct wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and will become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU