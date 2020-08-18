Infosys positioned as Leader for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

Infosys announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infosys as a Leader in its May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide.

The company consider this positioning by Gartner as validation of our capacity to deliver and carry out tech-powered Oracle cloud application solutions for large, global clients in a cost-effective and bundled manner.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)