Business Standard

Infosys positioned as Leader for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

Capital Market 

Infosys announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infosys as a Leader in its May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide.

The company consider this positioning by Gartner as validation of our capacity to deliver and carry out tech-powered Oracle cloud application solutions for large, global clients in a cost-effective and bundled manner.

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 15:28 IST

