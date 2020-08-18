Infosys positioned as Leader for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

-
ALSO READ
Wipro selects Google Cloud for its enterprise-wide SAP applications and workloads
India Leading the World in Moving Apps Back On-prem From Public Cloud
TCS to drive digital transformation and co-innovate strategy for Black Cat Engineering & Construction
Qatar's Black Cat Engineering picks TCS to drive digital
Hexaware Technologies launches Amaze for Data & AI
-
Infosys announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infosys as a Leader in its May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide.
The company consider this positioning by Gartner as validation of our capacity to deliver and carry out tech-powered Oracle cloud application solutions for large, global clients in a cost-effective and bundled manner.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU