Ahluwalia Contract gains on bagging Rs 169-cr order

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 1.34% to Rs 469.45 after the company secured an order worth Rs 169 crore from Indian Financial Technologies and Allied Services (IFTAS) for construction works in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa.

The order includes construction works for data centre complex at Bhubaneswar, Orissa. The order inflow during the Financial Year 2022-23 stands at Rs 4,333.63 crore till date.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities. The company has also diversified into developing and operating commercial complex under license arrangement and is also engaged in the real estate trading business.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 6.2% to Rs 44.94 crore on 8.7% jump in net sales to Rs 743.25 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

