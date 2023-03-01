Ahluwalia Contract gains on bagging Rs 169-cr order

-
ALSO READ
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging Rs 175-cr order
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 500 cr
Ahluwalia Contract gains on bagging Rs 120-cr order
Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 147 crore from Puri Construction
3i Infotech gains on bagging multi-year contract from HPCL
-
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 1.34% to Rs 469.45 after the company secured an order worth Rs 169 crore from Indian Financial Technologies and Allied Services (IFTAS) for construction works in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa.The order includes construction works for data centre complex at Bhubaneswar, Orissa. The order inflow during the Financial Year 2022-23 stands at Rs 4,333.63 crore till date.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities. The company has also diversified into developing and operating commercial complex under license arrangement and is also engaged in the real estate trading business.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 6.2% to Rs 44.94 crore on 8.7% jump in net sales to Rs 743.25 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU