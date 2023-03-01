Tata Motor gains after total sales rises 2% YoY in February

Tata Motors rose 1.51% to Rs 426.95 after the company's total domestic and international sales for February 2023 stood at 79,705 vehicles, up 2.54% compared to 77,733 units during February 2022.

Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell by 3% to 36,565 units, while passenger vehicle sales (including EV) sales jumped 7% to 43,140 units in February 2023 over February 2022.

Total sales of Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,928 units, up 9.95% compared with 16,306 units in February 2022. Domestic sales of MH&ICV in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,282 units, up 18.40% compared with 14,596 units in February 2022.

Tata Motors designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of automotive vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)