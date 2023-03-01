Sindhu Trade Links Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd and Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2023.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 17.9 at 14:43 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 68524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd tumbled 3.37% to Rs 157.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21076 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd crashed 3.27% to Rs 559.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5978 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd corrected 2.76% to Rs 307. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5149 shares in the past one month.

Sheela Foam Ltd fell 2.56% to Rs 1146. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 901 shares in the past one month.

