AIA Engineering gains after strong Q3 performance

AIA Engineering advanced 3.37% to Rs 2566.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 155% to Rs 352.46 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 138.16 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total revenue from operations rose by 45% YoY to Rs 1,226.85 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses for the third quarter amounted to Rs 890.81 crore, up 25% YoY. Raw material costs declined by 24% YoY to Rs 40,979 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 453.99 crore, which is higher by 2.6 times as compared with Rs 176.07 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills, in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.

