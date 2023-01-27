Anupam Rasayan Q3 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 43 cr

The specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit rose 13.2% to Rs 42.91 crore on 43.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 382.75 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax grew 27% to Rs 75.33 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 59.32 crore in the corresponding quarter pervious year. Operating revenue surged 44% year on year to Rs 382.7 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022.

EBITDA (including other revenue) jumped 35% to Rs 108 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 80 crore posted in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin improved to 30% in Q3 FY23 as against 28% reported in Q3 FY22.

Total expenses stood at Rs 313.46 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 48% YoY. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 154.84 crore (down 7% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 20.03 crore (up 63.11% YoY) during the quarter.

Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, said, "I am pleased to inform you that despite unavailability of the certain capacities during the quarter, we were able to deliver growth on YoY basis. If you adjust the deferred revenue due to capacity constrain then our growth would have been around 25% during the quarter.

Desai stated, I am delighted to share that we have received approval to restart the plant from the GPCB and other regulatory authorities after following all the regulatory and safety compliances. We continue to strengthen our business development team as we have a strong pipeline of products to launch in coming quarters. Our customer interactions remain very encouraging, and we have specifically seen strong interest from various customers on the fluorination side.

Overall, our strong pipeline of products, availability of the capacity, advance stage discussion with various clients along with capex which is moving ahead of the plan makes me confident of delivering strong and sustainable growth in coming quarters and years," he added.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share. The record date for the same has been fixed on 8 February 2023 and payment date as on or before 25 February 2023.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

The scrip was down 0.48% to Rs 596.90 on the BSE.

