ITC Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.3, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% jump in NIFTY and a 22.64% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.3, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.81% on the day, quoting at 17568.6. The Sensex is at 59185.13, down 1.69%. ITC Ltd has gained around 3.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44284.15, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 344.35, up 2.36% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 59.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% jump in NIFTY and a 22.64% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 24.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 13:00 IST

