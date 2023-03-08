Ajanta Pharma gains as board to mull share buyback

Ajanta Pharma rose 1.88% to Rs 1,190.20 after the pharmaceutical company said that its board will consider share buyback on Friday, 10 March 2023.

The company's board will consider approving the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company and matters related / incidental thereto.

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit dropped 29.9% to Rs 134.51 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 191.78 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose 16% year on year to Rs 971.77 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022.

