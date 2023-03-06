Tata Motors rises as JLR registrations in UK jumps 33% YoY in Feb'23

Tata Motors gained 2.97% to Rs 440.70 after the total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK increased 33.28% to 1,670 units in February 2023 from 1,253 units in February 2022.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of December 2022.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded its seventh consecutive month of growth in February, rising by 26.2% year on year (YoY) to 74,441 units from 58,994 units in February 2022.

While Jaguar registrations declined by 11.1% to 351 units while Land Rover registrations surged by 50.6% to 1,358 units in February 2023 over February 2022.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in Q3 FY22.

