Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Macrotech Developers Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2023.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.00% to Rs 1234.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4690 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 2.96% to Rs 1000.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49045 shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd lost 2.78% to Rs 248.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16853 shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd fell 2.66% to Rs 687.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8922 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd slipped 2.63% to Rs 1296. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22488 shares in the past one month.

