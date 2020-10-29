Ajanta Pharma jumps on buyback plan

Ajanta Pharma rose 3.62% to Rs 1,647.15 after the company said its board will consider share buyback on Tuesday, 3 November 2020.

In the same meeting, the company's board will also consider Q2 September 2020 results. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.9% to Rs 147.76 crore on 9.2% increase in net sales to Rs 668.20 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, producing and marketing a range of branded and generic formulations.

