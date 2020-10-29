Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 60.09 points or 0.29% at 21078.32 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.41%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.35%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.13%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.78%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 0.64%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 0.56%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.43%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 3.8%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 3.71%), and Cyient Ltd (down 3.42%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 137.07 or 0.34% at 39785.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.3 points or 0.46% at 11675.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 91.03 points or 0.61% at 14884.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.62 points or 0.23% at 4978.37.

On BSE,516 shares were trading in green, 1221 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

