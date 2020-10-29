Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 7.52 points or 0.44% at 1723.57 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.25%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.42%), CESC Ltd (up 0.38%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.37%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.56%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.4%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.98%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 137.07 or 0.34% at 39785.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.3 points or 0.46% at 11675.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 91.03 points or 0.61% at 14884.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.62 points or 0.23% at 4978.37.

On BSE,516 shares were trading in green, 1221 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

