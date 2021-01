Ajanta Soya update on increase in production capacity

Commissions Interesterification plant and 3rd unit of Bakery Shortening plant at Bhiwandi factory

Ajanta Soya has commissioned Interesterification plant of 125 TPD capacity and 3rd unit of its Bakery Shortening plant of 35 TPD capacity. This expansion will meet the increased demand of Company's premium brands of Bakery Shortening Variants.

The Company is expecting to improve its position in the Premium Bakery Shortening segment by fulfilling its existing customers' demand and to add more customers resulting in increased production capacity utilization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)