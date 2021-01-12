TCS to acquire balance stake in TCS Saudi Arabia

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and GE have entered into definitive agreement for transfer of GE's stake in first of its kind All-Women Business Process Services Cente (TCS Saudi Arabia) in Riyadh to TCS.

On completion of required governance and business changes to effect this transition, TCS will assume full responsibility of the Women's Center, securing its viability in the longer term and allowing it to continue to serve as a source of opportunity and skills development for women in the country.

