Alembic Pharma Bioequivalence facility completes USFDA inspection with no observations

The drug maker on Tuesday (25 October 2022) announced that its Bioequivalence facility located at Vadodara has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection without any observations.

The USFDA had conducted the inspection from 17 October 2022 to 21 October 2022 at company's Bioequivalence facility at Vadodara.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 65.88 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 164.52 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales fell 4.8% year on year to Rs 1,262.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were up 0.17% to Rs 549.60 on the BSE.

