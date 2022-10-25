Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 155.48 points or 0.84% at 18763.29 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.45%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.37%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.25%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.89%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.45%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 1.87%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.61%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.52%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.42 or 0.05% at 59859.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.12% at 17752.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.94 points or 0.1% at 28818.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.85 points or 0.09% at 8836.23.

On BSE,1261 shares were trading in green, 1423 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

