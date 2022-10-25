Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 299.24 points or 1.02% at 29625.12 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.46%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.96%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.52%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.36%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 0.86%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.84%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.38%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.16%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.46%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.42 or 0.05% at 59859.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.12% at 17752.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.94 points or 0.1% at 28818.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.85 points or 0.09% at 8836.23.

On BSE,1261 shares were trading in green, 1423 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)