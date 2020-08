QIP Issue price is Rs 932 per share

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced the closure of the QIP issue on 06 August 2020. The company has approved the issue price of Rs 932 per share (including a premium of Rs 930 per share), which takes into account a discount of 4.97% (i.e. Rs 48.75 per share) to the floor price of Rs 980.75 per share.

