Jubilant FoodWorks forays into ready-to-cook segment with launch of 'ChefBoss'

Jubilant FoodWorks announced its entry into the ready-to-cook segment with the launch of a new brand, 'ChefBoss'. The 'ChefBoss' range of sauces and pastes includes eight different products across two types of cuisines (Indian and Chinese) and will initially be exclusively available for consumers across e-commerce portals.

The online sale of products will shortly start with Amazon (National), Flipkart Supermart (NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore) and Milkbasket (NCR). The brand plans to expand product availability by adding more ecommerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets in the near future.

