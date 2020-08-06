TCS positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape for SAP Next-Generation Implementation Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for SAP Next-Generation Implementation Services, Worldwide.

According to the report: Buyers rate TCS highly for its ability to provide customer service, particularly onsite, and for its ability to provide functional insights and competency related to SAP implementation services.

Similarly, IDC values TCS' channel alliance strategy and the company's next-generation tools/IP strategy.

