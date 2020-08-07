Reliance Industries receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation and merger of subsidiaries

Reliance Industries announced that NCLT has sanctioned the composite scheme of amalgamation and plan of merger amongst Reliance Holding USA and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries and RIL and their respective shareholders.

The order sanctioning the scheme is uploaded on the website of NCLT on 06 August 2020.

The appointed date of the scheme is 01 March 2020. The scheme will be effective upon filing of certified copy of the order of the NCLT with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

