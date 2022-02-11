Alkem signs license agreement with Harvard University's Office of Technology Development

-
Alkem Laboratories has signed a license agreement with Harvard University's Office of Technology Development (OTD) enabling Alkem to develop and commercialize a novel technology that may help meet the dire need for effective treatment of diabetic neuropathy, foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and other injuries caused by vascular disease.
The license grants Alkem commercialization rights in the United States and India.
