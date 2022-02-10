Torrent Power to acquire 25 MW solar plant in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
RIL to acquire up to 40% in Sterling & Wilson Solar
ITI inaugurates 100 KW captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow
Gujarat Industries Power Co commissions 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat
Sterling & Wilson Solar commissions solar power plant in Jordan
Volumes soar at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter
-
Torrent Power has entered into a Share Put chase Agreement (SPA) with Blue Daimond Properties and Balrampur Chini Mills (the Sellers) for the acquisition of 100% Equity Share Capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects (the SPV). The SPV operates 25 MW Solar power in the state of Gujarat.
Long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Project is with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for a period of 25 years. Enterprise Value estimated for this acquisition Rs 163 crore, subject to Closing Price Adjustments, if any.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU