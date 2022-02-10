Torrent Power to acquire 25 MW solar plant in Gujarat

Torrent Power has entered into a Share Put chase Agreement (SPA) with Blue Daimond Properties and Balrampur Chini Mills (the Sellers) for the acquisition of 100% Equity Share Capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects (the SPV). The SPV operates 25 MW Solar power in the state of Gujarat.

Long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Project is with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for a period of 25 years. Enterprise Value estimated for this acquisition Rs 163 crore, subject to Closing Price Adjustments, if any.

