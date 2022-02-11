JSW Steel achieves crude steel production growth of 15% YoY

JSW Steel reported crude steel production of 16.46 lakh tonnes in month of January 2022 compared to 15.26 lakh tonnes in December 2021 and 14.32 lakh tonnes in January 2021, achieving a m-o-m growth of 8% and y-o-y growth of 15%.

The expansion project at Dolvi works, which commenced commercial operations in November 2021 is gradually ramping up capacity utilisation.

The production of flat rolled products stood at 12.47 lakh tonnes in January 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 12% and y-o-y growth of 23%.

The production of long rolled products stood at 3.74 lakh tonnes in January 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 16% and y-o-y growth of 4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)