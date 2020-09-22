Alkyl Amines slips after CFO Rahul Mehta resigns

Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 3.36% to Rs 3090 after the company's chief financial officer (CFO) Rahul Mehta tendered his resignation on 21 September 2020.

He has been relieved from his duties with effect from the said date, the company said in a BSE filing made after market hours on Monday (21 September 2020).

The scrip extended its decline for second day. The stock has lost 7.49% in two days.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical & water treatment industries, among others.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 50.4% to Rs 52.78 crore on a 7.9% fall in net sales to Rs 245.15 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)