KPIT Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2020.

KPIT Technologies Ltd spiked 5.61% to Rs 110.15 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India surged 4.32% to Rs 15.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd soared 4.17% to Rs 1865. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3151 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd added 3.52% to Rs 242.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56209 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd gained 3.31% to Rs 131. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

