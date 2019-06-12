All measures to make steel manufacturing sector competitive: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Govt to make efforts to push engineering exports to $200 bn by 2030
India to leave behind US in terms of steel consumption this year: Chaudhary Birender Singh
Steel Ministry asks RINL to cut emissions, production cost
Steel demand in India expected to grow above 7 pc in 2019, 2020: World Steel Association
Govt in talks with US over steel import tariff
-
Commerce and steel ministers meet steel industry representativesUnion Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways and Steel Minister discussed the challenges being faced by the steel sector and the import-export trends with steel producers. Both the Ministers assured the steel industry that Ministries of Commerce& Industry and Steel will make all efforts to ensure that engineering goods exports double in the next 5 years and reach US$ 200 billion by 2030.
This will not only boost India's exports but will also generate jobs in the manufacturing sector especially the MSME sector.
Although India is the second largest manufacturers of steel but India is also a net importer of steel. Representatives of the steel industry and the Engineering Export Councils discussed in detail with Commerce and Steel Ministers the protectionist measures being imposed by other countries and the under-utilised capacity in steel manufacturing in India.
Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan discussed at length the measures that both Commerce and Industry and Steel Ministry may take, both tariff and non-tariff, to reduce unnecessary imports and boost exports.
The MSME sector steel manufacturers urged steel producers to supply raw material at concessional prices so that the MSME sector can compete in international markets.
The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Faggansingh Kulaste, MoS Steel, Secretary Steel, Binoy Kumar, Secretary Commerce, Anup Wadhawan, DGFT, Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi, senior officers of Department of Commerce and Steel Ministry, Chairman SAIL, all members of EEPCs, Indian Steel Association, steel makers and manufacturers and other associations of the steel sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU