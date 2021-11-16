Amara Raja Batteries Ltd continues to fall

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 678.9, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 40.69% rally in NIFTY and a 42.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 678.9, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18112.65. The Sensex is at 60709.38, down 0.02%.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has lost around 6.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11687.65, up 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 677.2, down 0.58% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd tumbled 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 40.69% rally in NIFTY and a 42.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

