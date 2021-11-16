Punjab National Bank drops for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 41.3, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.36% in last one year as compared to a 40.69% rally in NIFTY and a 31.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.3, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18112.65. The Sensex is at 60709.38, down 0.02%.Punjab National Bank has eased around 10.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38702.35, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 202.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1131.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 41.45, down 0.48% on the day. Punjab National Bank jumped 38.36% in last one year as compared to a 40.69% rally in NIFTY and a 31.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)