Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 60.31% in the December 2021 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 7625.28 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements declined 60.31% to Rs 290.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 732.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 7625.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 7452.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.54% to Rs 2780.38 crore in the year ended December 2021 as against Rs 2365.44 crore during the previous year ended December 2020. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 28965.46 crore in the year ended December 2021 as against Rs 24516.17 crore during the previous year ended December 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2021Dec. 2020% Var.Dec. 2021Dec. 2020% Var.Sales7625.287452.87 2 28965.4624516.17 18 OPM %14.8018.01 -21.4420.42 - PBDT1179.131407.60 -16 6437.415329.38 21 PBT848.791124.35 -25 5284.924167.60 27 NP290.65732.24 -60 2780.382365.44 18
