Ampere rolls out its 50,000th electric two-wheeler from Ranipet EV megasite

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has rolled out its 50,000th Two Wheeler Electric Scooter off the assembly line at the company's EV megasite in Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) from its commencement of operations.

This remarkable milestone has been fuelled by the conscious shift of consumers towards sustainable and affordable electric mobility, growing product awareness, increased fuel prices and heightened cognisance about environmental issues.

