Dredging Corporation of India bags 3-year maintenance contract from JNPT

Capital Market 

Dredging Corporation of India announced that Jawaharlal Nehru Port awarded the maintenance of Mumbai and JNPA navigational channel to the company that include dredging of 20 million cubic meter plus or minus 20% yearly with the project cost of about Rs 250 crore per year.

The three year contract shall be an assured revenue to the company top line amounting to Rs 250 crore yearly.

The extension of the contract by JNPT is feather on the cap of DCI which is aiming at a record highest ever turnover of Rs 1000 crore for FY 2022-23.

First Published: Thu, June 16 2022. 10:19 IST

