Anant Raj Q1 PAT tumbles 44% YoY on higher taxes

Anant Raj reported 44.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.11 crore on 40.33% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 49.53 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 15.19 crore, up by 13.53% from Rs 13.38 crore in Q1 FY20. Current tax expense during the quarter surged to Rs 7.01 crore as against Rs 0.60 crore incurred in the same period last year.

The scrip jumped 4.99% to Rs 31.55 on the BSE amid bargain hunting after four-day losing streak. The stock tumbled 17.33% in the past four sessions to end at Rs 30.05 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 36.35 on 26 August 2020.

Anant Raj is a real estate development company. The Company develops malls, residential, and commercial properties.

