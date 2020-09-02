Bajaj Auto skid after weak sales in August

Bajaj Auto fell 1.19% to Rs 2923.60 after the company's total sales declined 9% to 356,199 units in August 2020 from 390,026 units in August 2019.

Sequentially, the total sales rose 39% in August 2020 compared with 255,832 units sold in July 2020.

Total domestic sales fell 11% to 185,879 units while total exports contracted 6% to 170,320 units in August 2020 over August 2019.

Bajaj Auto manufactures of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts. The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.9% to Rs 395.51 crore on 61% fall in net sales to Rs 2,948.52 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

