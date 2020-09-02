Volumes jump at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.11 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96456 shares

Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 September 2020.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.11 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96456 shares. The stock dropped 1.76% to Rs.1,818.00. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd notched up volume of 15.13 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.40% to Rs.918.00. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85504 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.2,249.45. Volumes stood at 54703 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd saw volume of 3.91 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.2,161.25. Volumes stood at 29795 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd saw volume of 14.14 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.89% to Rs.2,106.10. Volumes stood at 5.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)