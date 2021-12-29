Anka India acquires rights of three Marathi movies

Anka India has acquired the complete rights of three Marathi motion pictures namely, -

a) Date Bhet produced by Candid Films Limited, United Kingdom and directed by Lokesh Gupte in which Sonali Kulkarni and Hemant Dhome are starring.

b) Shreemati Umbrella, produced by Elegant Pictures Limited, United Kingdom and directed by Gajendra Ahire in which Sonali Kulkarni and Mrinal Kulkarni are starring.

c) Return Journey, produced by Intense Films Limited, United Kingdom and directed by Gajendra Ahire in which Abhinay Berde and Ketki Narayan are starring.

