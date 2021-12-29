Mahindra & Mahindra completes acquisition of 31.2% stake in ReNew Sunlight Energy

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Capital allots 83,515 equity shares under ESOP
The Ramco Cements allots 61,598 equity shares under ESOP
The Ramco Cements allots 46,500 equity shares under ESOS
Home First Finance Company India allots 3000 equity shares under ESOP
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots equity shares and warrants to Shriram Capital
-
Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the company has subscribed to 16,07,400 equity shares of ReNew Sunlight Energy (RSEPL) constituting 31.2% of the equity share capital of RSEPL.
Consequently, RSEPL has become an associate of the Company.
Further, in view of extension of project implementation timeline, the subscription of balance 1,44,66,600 equity shares of RSEPL by the Company is expected to be completed by 31 March 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU