Mahindra & Mahindra completes acquisition of 31.2% stake in ReNew Sunlight Energy

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the company has subscribed to 16,07,400 equity shares of ReNew Sunlight Energy (RSEPL) constituting 31.2% of the equity share capital of RSEPL.

Consequently, RSEPL has become an associate of the Company.

Further, in view of extension of project implementation timeline, the subscription of balance 1,44,66,600 equity shares of RSEPL by the Company is expected to be completed by 31 March 2022.

