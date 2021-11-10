Anupam Rasayan Q2 PAT up 37% YoY to Rs 36 crore

-
-
Anupam Rasayan India reported 37.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.05 crore on a 13.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 248.92 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Total expenses durng the quarter rose by _ % YoY to Rs 204.96 crore.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 50.2 crore, up by _ % from Rs 33.62 crore in Q2 FY21.
Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.
