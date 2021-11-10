Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 72.98 points or 1.65% at 4352.14 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.63%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.32%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.15%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.1%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.59%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.38%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.15%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 1%), turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 27.12 or 0.04% at 60406.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.15 points or 0.1% at 18027.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 91.91 points or 0.31% at 29412.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.9 points or 0.19% at 9184.65.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1492 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)