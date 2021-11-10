Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 27.8 points or 0.79% at 3492.45 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 7.07%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.49%),K E C International Ltd (down 1.4%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.07%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 0.54%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.54%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 1.23%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.17%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.83%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 27.12 or 0.04% at 60406.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.15 points or 0.1% at 18027.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 91.91 points or 0.31% at 29412.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.9 points or 0.19% at 9184.65.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1492 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

